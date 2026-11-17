Shafaq News- Erbil

The US Consulate in Erbil plans to conduct security tests on Wednesday to improve its ability to respond to potential attacks, a source at the city's Asayish security directorate told Shafaq News.

The tests are scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in coordination with local security forces, according to the source. They involve a new system being developed to counter security threats and surprise attacks, although the source did not specify whether it is intended for surveillance and early warning or for intercepting aerial targets.