Shafaq News- al-Sulaymaniyah

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) revealed on Wednesday two conditions for holding negotiations with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on forming the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), reaffirming its commitment to the roadmap announced by Bafel Talabani on November 5.

Speaking at a press conference following the regular meeting of the PUK Leadership Council, party spokesperson Karwan Gaznayee said the first condition was the dissolution of the Kurdistan Parliament's presidency board, while the second was the resignation of lawmakers who, he alleged, had been brought into parliament "some by force, some through threats and intimidation, and others through inducements."

Gaznayee attributed the delay in forming the KRI's 10th cabinet to the PUK's insistence on changing the governing approach adopted by previous administrations. He stressed that ministerial positions had not been an obstacle to forming the government.

He added that the party seeks to establish a fair, service-oriented government covering all areas of the Kurdistan Region and capable of addressing electricity, fuel, salary, and public service crises, as well as ensuring the availability of medicines for cancer patients.

Gaznayee said the recent rapprochement between the PUK and the KDP, along with their joint statement on current developments, did not mean they had reached an agreement on forming the regional government or making concessions.

Regarding the impact of recent federal decisions on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) authorities, Gaznayee warned that any attempt to weaken its economy or powers would negatively affect political, economic, and security conditions, as well as the federal government's decisions in Baghdad.

"No party can strengthen itself by weakening another," he said.

He reiterated the PUK's call for dialogue and for the Iraqi Constitution to serve as the reference for resolving disputes, saying that "hardline rhetoric, regardless of which side it comes from, does not serve the current situation or help address problems."

Gaznayee also affirmed the party's readiness to cooperate in combating corruption and smuggling and promoting transparency in Iraq and KRI.

He further revealed that the PUK had asked the federal government to guarantee budget allocations for Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja governorates, as well as the Garmian and Raparin administrations, in the 2026 federal budget. The budget must not become a political tool allowing any party to control the distribution of financial entitlements among areas of the Kurdistan Region, Gaznayee said.