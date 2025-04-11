Presidents Barzani, Erdogan meet at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday on the sidelines of the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The forum began under the patronage of Erdogan, who delivered the opening address and expressed hope the event would convey a “message of peace” to the global community.

This year’s edition, under the theme “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World,” has brought together approximately 4,000 participants from Turkiye and abroad, including 20 presidents and prime ministers, 50 foreign ministers, 70 other cabinet-level officials, and 60 senior representatives of international organizations.

Barzani was among the officially-invited heads of state by the Turkish government to attend, alongside Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, representing Baghdad.

Turkiye maintains economic and security relations with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, including energy exports and cross-border infrastructure, with both sides often engaging in trade and regional diplomacy through bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

Support For Peace Efforts

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, President Barzani expressed support for reviving peace talks between Turkiye and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). “This peace process is a real opportunity … that should not be wasted,” he said, renewing calls for the PKK to respond to Abdullah Ocalan’s appeal and fully commit to the process.

Barzani also welcomed Erdogan’s recent engagement with the Imrali delegation, describing it as a step toward renewed dialogue. He added that the Kurdistan Region stood ready to support any efforts that could help advance the initiative.

The two leaders also discussed relations between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, including the “Development Road” project, and emphasized the need to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Their conversation extended to regional developments, including the conflict in Syria and efforts to maintain stability.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since the 1980s. Peace negotiations collapsed in 2015, and Turkish forces continue to carry out military operations targeting PKK positions in northern Iraq.