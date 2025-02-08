PUK holds leadership talks on key political issues

Shafaq News/ The Leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, presided over a meeting of the party’s political bureau, where several key political and organizational issues were discussed, an official said.

The PUK Spokesperson, Saadi Ahmed Pira said, “The meeting specifically addressed Talabani’s recent foreign visit, the outcomes of the technical committee formed by the PUK to coordinate with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on the distribution of powers in the Region, as well as the formation of the new government cabinet.”

“Discussions also focused on drafting a framework to define powers and mechanisms for joint work based on genuine partnership, balance, and the prevention of past issues from recurring. Additionally, several issues related to resolving the living conditions of the people of the Kurdistan Region reportedly were discussed.”

In the coming days, Pira confirmed, the party's leadership council will hold another meeting under Talabani to continue deliberating on these critical issues and further explore the matters raised during today’s Political Bureau meeting.