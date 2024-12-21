PUK leader, UN envoy discuss new KRG formation and salaries

Shafaq News/ The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Jalal Talabani, met with the UN Secretary-General's representative to Iraq, Mohammed al-Hassan, discussing the new government formation and salary delays.

According to a statement from Talabani’s office, he praised the efforts of the UN envoy in maintaining regional stability and fostering dialogue among parties to achieve common goals.

Regarding the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) formation and financial entitlements, Talabani reaffirmed his commitment to establishing an equitable, service-oriented national government that provides for all citizens without discrimination.

On the topic of salaries, leader Talabani urged the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative to collaborate with political parties to achieve a comprehensive solution and safeguard the rights of the Kurdistan Region's people. He also appealed parties to refrain from exploiting these rights for political gain.

“The overall circumstances in Iraq and the developments in Syria were additional subjects of discussion, with both parties emphasizing the necessity for a peaceful resolution to the issues and the avoidance of war.” Both sides called on all parties to act responsibly to prevent escalating crises, particularly in safeguarding Iraq’s stability and insulating it from regional conflicts, the statement added.