Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Bafel Talabani on PUK conference success, his re-election

Shafaq News/ In a phone call today, Monday, President Nechirvan Barzani extended greetings to Bafel Talabani on his re-election as the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), a brief readout issued by his bureau said.

Barzani expressed his well-wishes for Talabani and the PUK leadership, hoping they achieve success in the roles they assumed.

The president laid emphasis on unity, cooperation, consensus, and joint efforts between the different political forces to safeguard the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan region.

On his part, President Bafel Talabani expressed his gratitude for President Barzani's call and his participation in the conference, the readout concluded.