Kurdistan Regional Government holds a meeting to discuss several files

Shafaq News / The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Region is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, to discuss the issue of salaries and the federal budget draft law for 2021, in addition to other issues related to the internal situation in the region.

The government's Media and Information Department said in a statement that under the supervision of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and in the presence of his deputy Qubad Talabani, to discuss the salaries file, the budget bill for 2021, as well as establishing and registering new companies in the field of health, medicine and medical supplies.