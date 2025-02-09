Source: Iraq’s SAC to meet Sunday to prepare for emergencies

Shafaq News/ On Sunday evening, Iraq's State Administration Coalition (SAC) will hold a meeting to discuss key issues related to security, the economy, and regional developments and their repercussions.

The coalition includes Shiite parties (the Coordination Framework, CF), Sunni blocs (the Progress Party/Taqaddum and the Sovereignty Alliance/Al-Siyada,( and Kurdish parties (the Kurdistan Democratic Party, KDP, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, PUK). Formed in 2022 after the political deadlock following the October 2021 parliamentary elections, it aims to support a consensus government to ensure political stability and implement agreements among political blocs.

A well-informed source told Shafaq News Agency that SAC's political forces, after requesting an indefinite postponement of Saturday's meeting, have informed Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani of their readiness to discuss their proposals on several issues.

Key topics on the meeting’s agenda reportedly include:

-Ensuring the Central Bank (CBI) has full control over transfers and banks in compliance with regulations set by the Federal Reserve and CBI.

-Holding comprehensive discussions on the political landscape.

-Finalizing procedures to ensure the upcoming elections take place as scheduled.

-Addressing security challenges in Iraq and the region and their implications.

-Preparing for emergencies by unifying positions and prioritizing the public interest over partisan interests.

-Assessing major global shifts resulting from decisions by influential powers, leading to measures aimed at addressing future challenges—particularly in light of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about establishing a Palestinian state on Saudi territory, US President Donald Trump's indications of upcoming regional decisions, and efforts within the US Congress to designate certain armed factions as terrorist organizations.

Regarding the controversy surrounding recent legislation passed by parliament, such as amendments to the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and the Property Restitution Law, the source confirmed that the matter is "left to the relevant legal authorities (the Federal Supreme Court)."

"This is not unprecedented," he further noted, recalling that in 2008, three laws—the Amnesty Law, the Federal Budget Law, and the Law of Governorates Not Incorporated into a Region—were passed together in one basket.

Meanwhile, Raheem Al-Aboudi, a leader in the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) led by Ammar al-Hakim, revealed the reasons behind the postponement of Saturday’s meeting. "There are disagreements among the political forces on several issues, most notably the recent ruling issued by the Federal Supreme Court," he told our agency. "There was a political stance calling for giving the court the necessary time to address the appeal submitted by some MPs."

"On Sunday, an important meeting of SAC will take place to discuss key topics related to political developments and international pressures on Iraq," he added. "The meeting is 90% confirmed, but if an emergency arises or any political party withdraws, it may be postponed to another date."

What Happened?

Iraq’s parliament passed several contentious laws on January 21 in “one basket," including amendments to the Amnesty, the Personal Status, and the Property Restitution laws. However, the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq’s highest judicial authority, suspended the implementation of certain provisions due to legal concerns deemed inconsistent with the Constitution. The ruling sparked strong opposition from Sunni factions and some Kurdish parties, which labeled the intervention as “judicial overreach.” The CF defended the court’s role, emphasizing its “constitutional mandate to oversee legislative processes.”

The Supreme Judicial Council, in response, ruled that laws passed by parliament cannot be suspended before their official publication in the government gazette, arguing that the court's ruling lacked legal grounds, as it targeted non-enforceable laws.

Amid the escalation, Al-Sudani called for an urgent SAC meeting on Saturday at the government palace in Baghdad. The meeting was later postponed to allow the Federal Court time to review legal challenges against the "bundle vote" process and its injunction suspending three controversial laws.