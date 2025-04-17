Iraq’s Coordination Framework to hold emergency meeting on elections

Shafaq News/ Leaders of Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework are expected to hold an emergency meeting in the coming days to address internal political developments and unify their stance ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

A political source told Shafaq News that the meeting, scheduled within the next two days, will focus on divisions among political factions over the electoral process—particularly between those pushing for amendments to the electoral law and others advocating for a postponement.

Framework leaders are expected to reaffirm their commitment to the constitutional timeline, including their opposition to altering the law. The gathering is also expected to produce preemptive measures aimed at countering what the group sees as attempts to destabilize the political scene or delay the vote.

The source noted that while most parties supporting the current election timeline are expected to attend, the meeting and its outcomes may not be made public.

Iraq’s cabinet recently approved November 11, 2025, as the official date for parliamentary elections.

Earlier, MP Ahmad al-Badri of the Regions and Governorates Committee confirmed that a proposal to amend the election law had been referred to the parliamentary legal committee. The proposed changes have sparked division among lawmakers.

Sunni political forces, according to MP Talal al-Zobaie, oppose any amendments, arguing they would contradict the constitution and rulings of the Federal Court. Al-Zobaie emphasized that the elections should proceed as scheduled under the current legal framework.