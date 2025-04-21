PM Barzani, al-Zurfi discuss November elections

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Adnan al-Zurfi, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Loyalty Movement (Al-Wafaa), to discuss preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Barzani and al-Zurfi reviewed “developments across Iraq and the region,” and addressed the state of relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The meeting also covered preparations for Iraq’s legislative elections, scheduled for November 11.