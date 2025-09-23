Leader Barzani faults Baghdad in talks with US Envoy

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met with US Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq Joshua Harris on Tuesday to discuss Iraq’s political process and the Kurdistan Region’s rights.

Barzani’s office said he underlined that the federal authorities had “failed to uphold the Constitution and signed agreements,” which he viewed as a key cause of the country’s ongoing problems. Regarding the upcoming elections, the KDP leader stressed that a single-constituency law is the best way to ensure fair representation for all.

Meanwhile, Harris reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights and dialogue between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), stressing that “solutions should be found” concerning delays in paying KRG employees’ salaries.