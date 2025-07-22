Leader Barzani hails Kurdish resolve as Baghdad releases KRG salaries

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani expressed gratitude to the people of the Kurdistan Region for their resilience, as the Iraqi government began disbursing public sector salaries.

“Thank you, people of Kurdistan. Despite all the pressures, you remained steadfast as always,” Barzani declared in a message. “You are a symbol of loyalty and sacrifice, and I am proud of you.”

The message came shortly after the Iraqi Ministry of Finance announced the release of May salaries, following the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s transfer of oil and non-oil revenues under a recent agreement with Baghdad.