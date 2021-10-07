Masoud Barzani addresses the people of Kurdistan ahead of the parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, sent an open letter to the people of the Kurdistan Region and the disputed districts outside the Region's territory at the eve of the special polls dedicated for the security forces members, inmates, and Internally Displaced Persons wishing to participate in the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

"During the previous election for the Iraqi parliament, the people of Kurdistan rewarded the KDP for its nationalist and patriotic stances, steadfastness, and sacrifices, and with the support and backing of the people of Kurdistan, the KDP became the leading party in Kurdistan and Iraq," Barzani said, "In this election as well, I hope that the people of Kurdistan replicate their support to the KDP."

The former President of the Kurdistan Region called on "The citizens of Kirkuk, Shingal (Sinjar), and the Kurdish territories outside the administration of the region, and in particular the masses and proponents of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, to participate with passion and enthusiasm in the elections and respond with their votes to the illegal reality imposed on those areas."

Barzani thanked "the members and proponents of the KDP, and all the party institutions affiliated with it, for their commitment to the ideal civil and civilizational values during the election campaigns for the Iraqi Council of Representatives."

He also expressed his hopes "that the elections for the Iraqi Parliament will be held in a calm atmosphere free of problems, and that its results contribute to consolidating the principles of partnership, meeting the legitimate demands of citizens, and achieving the real will of the Iraqi peoples.

He also expressed his hopes "that the elections for the Iraqi Parliament will be held in a calm atmosphere free of problems, and that its results contribute to consolidating the principles of partnership, meeting the legitimate demands of citizens, and achieving the real will of the Iraqi peoples.