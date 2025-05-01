Legal challenge: Kurdistan Parliament’s term deemed invalid

Shafaq News/ The sixth term of the Kurdistan Region Parliament is “invalid” due to its “failure” to appoint a speaker and leadership panel during its opening session, Mohammed Suleiman, who chaired that session, announced on Thursday.

At a press conference hosted by the New Generation (al-Jeel al-Jadeed) bloc, Suleiman confirmed that a letter had been submitted to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, asserting the term’s legal termination. “Without selecting a presiding body, the legislative cycle cannot be recognized under existing law.”

“This session is void—legally equivalent to never having convened,” Suleiman remarked, urging the issuance of a formal decree to dissolve the assembly. He also added that any measures pursued outside constitutional procedures would not fall under his responsibility.

The statement comes amid growing political friction. On April 16, Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani addressed the controversy, contending that the legislature, as an elected institution, cannot be dismissed through a unilateral decision.