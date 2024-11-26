Kurdistan’s New Parliament to convene after election results certification

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region is set to hold the inaugural session of its newly elected parliament following the certification of the election results by Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission on November 24.

Under the Kurdistan Parliament’s bylaws, the first session must take place within ten days of the certification, chaired by the eldest member. Article 3 of the internal regulations outlines this process, ensuring that the initial meeting is held promptly to kickstart parliamentary activities.

Session Framework

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is responsible for calling the first session. If the session is not convened within the stipulated time frame, it will automatically be held on the eleventh day at 12:00 p.m.

During the session, the eldest member presides over proceedings, including the election of the parliamentary leadership. According to Article 14 of the bylaws, this leadership is chosen by an absolute majority of members.

The session begins with nominations for leadership positions, followed by a vote conducted alphabetically in Kurdish. Ballots are cast into separate boxes for each position.

In cases of a tie, the vote is repeated. If the tie persists, a lottery determines the winner. If a candidate runs unopposed, the eldest member declares their victory. Once results are finalized, the newly elected leadership assumes their roles immediately.

Analysts' Views

Political analyst Nazdar Aladdin told Shafaq News that the certification represents a critical step in the democratic process. “The elections were peaceful, and forming the government is the natural next phase. Delays would not benefit any party,” Aladdin remarked. She added, “The upcoming stages are likely to proceed smoothly, with most winning parties participating in government formation.”

In turn, political researcher Hawzhin Omar said, “The eldest member presiding over the open session creates a platform for dialogue among the winning blocs and those aiming to shape the government’s tenth cabinet,” Omar said. He underscored the dual legal and political importance of the session, noting that it sets the tone for negotiations between parties.

Election Results Overview

The sixth parliamentary elections took place on October 20, 2024, across four provinces: Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja. The final results were announced on October 30.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) emerged as the largest party, securing 39 seats out of 100 with 809,197 votes. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) followed with 23 seats from 408,141 votes.

Other results included:

- New Generation Movement: 15 seats

- Kurdistan Islamic Union: 7 seats

- Halwest Movement: 4 seats

- Kurdistan Justice Group: 3 seats

- People's Front: 2 seats

- Change Movement (Gorran): 1 seat

- Kurdistan Regional Alliance: 1 seat

- Component Quota: 5 seats

With the parliamentary leadership elections on the horizon, political factions are expected to intensify negotiations to form a new government.