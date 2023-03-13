Kurdistan Parliament calls for a swift agreement on upcoming elections

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Parliament has urged all political parties to reach a mutual understanding to accelerate the preparation process for the upcoming elections later this year.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Parliament presidium said that extending the fifth parliamentary term was crucial for creating a political and legal platform for conducting the sixth parliamentary term on schedule.

The statement commended the progress made in the dialogues between the political parties in the region and called for joining hands to amend the election law.

"All proposals submitted to the parliament's legal committee have been reviewed to establish a national consensus between political blocs in the Kurdistan region," the statement said.

The parliament, according to the statement, will convene an ordinary meeting on Wednesday, March 15th, to form a committee for activating the election commission.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) yesterday, Monday, announced that it has completed preparations for the parliamentary elections in the region.

"The KRG has made all necessary arrangements for the parliamentary elections," said Jotiar Adil, the government's spokesperson, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency.