Al-Sadr's demands challenge the Coordination Framework

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Muqtada al-Sadr’s latest proposal was a key focus of the Coordination Framework’s recent meeting, where the Shiite political alliance reviewed developments in Iraq’s electoral landscape and discussed the implications of al-Sadr’s conditions.

A source familiar with the meeting told Shafaq News that the discussions focused on the implications of al-Sadr’s conditions, which include sweeping reform measures that directly challenge the policies of several Framework factions—most notably, the call to place all weapons under state control and to restructure the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) under a new legal and security framework.

“Some leaders within the Framework believe they have observed early signs of a quiet convergence between al-Sadr’s agenda and the stance of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on key issues,” the source revealed, adding that those leaders reportedly fear that al-Sadr may offer indirect support to al-Sudani in the upcoming elections.

The Framework also emphasized the need to counter any shift in Shiite voter sentiment that could threaten its current dominance in parliament.

Muqtada al-Sadr recently declared his disavowal of dozens of political and military figures linked to his movement for deciding to contest the upcoming elections—scheduled for November 11, 2025—in defiance of his formal call to boycott the vote.