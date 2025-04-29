Iranian message on elections to CF parties: Unite, engage Al-Sadr

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi political sources said that leaders of the Coordination Framework — a coalition of Shi’ite political parties— have received an Iranian message regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to the sources, the message urged Framework parties to try to persuade Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Patriotic Shi’ite Movement, to participate in the electoral process.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that the message, which arrived two days ago, emphasized the importance of preserving the unity of the Framework blocs and parties after the elections, warning against division caused by electoral competition. The message described such unity as essential for confronting the challenges expected in the next stage.

Meanwhile, the sources noted that the message also urged Framework factions to avoid fragmentation into multiple lists and to maintain the unity of armed factions within a large electoral list in the parliamentary elections, to prevent their dispersal.

Shifting Alliances

Earlier on Tuesday, a knowledgeable source revealed that the “Iraq Hawks Movement”, led by Qassem al-Darraji, withdrew from the State of Law Coalition due to a halt in funding usually managed by the coalition’s leader, Nouri al-Maliki.

“Electoral activity continues within the Shi’ite house to determine the lists that will participate in the upcoming elections,” the source added, noting that the Coordination Framework is expected to run with multiple lists, including the Furatain Current led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.

That list will include the Sanad Bloc, headed by Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Ahmed al-Asadi, and the Ataa Movement, led by Popular Mobilization Forces head Falih al-Fayyadh.

The source said that the State of Law Coalition, headed by Maliki, will include the Dawa Party, Bashaer Movement led by Yasser al-Maliki, and the National Approach (Al-Nahj Al-Watani). Meanwhile, the Victory Alliance is expected to include the Wisdom Movement [Tayyar Al-Hikma], led by Ammar al-Hakim, and the Victory Coalition, led by Haider al-Abadi, along with several smaller independent forces. Asaib Ahl al-Haq is expected to run on a separate list, which could also attract other groups.

The source indicated that the Framework’s decision to run through separate lists is aimed at maximizing the number of parliamentary seats and assessing the electoral and political strength of each party or movement.

He confirmed that alliance arrangements are still under negotiation and may change based on electoral interests.

Independent Lists

On Saturday, the CoordinationFrameworkannounced its intention to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11, with three electoral lists that include all the political blocs within the alliance.

A source within the Framework told Shafaq News Agency that its main forces agreed to participate in the elections with three distinct lists spread across different regions of the country, aiming to win the largest possible number of votes and secure a parliamentary majority that would ease the process of forming a government.

According to the source, these lists may win more seats than the Framework currently holds.

In a related statement, Alawi Ne’ma al-Bandawi, a member of the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, said that the Framework will divide itself into more than one electoral list to secure the highest number of parliamentary seats and then form a significant political coalition capable of forming the government with ease.

Bandawi expressed confidence that the Framework's lists could secure a Shi’ite majority that would facilitate the formation of a strong national government.

He emphasized that this approach does not aim to exclude others, as the Framework does not believe in exclusionary policies, but rather supports participation in the electoral process and commitment to constitutional entitlements.

Amid preparations by Shi’ite forces for the elections, there has been increasing pressure on armed factions to integrate into the Popular Mobilization Forces, in what some sources describe as a shift toward full political engagement.

This comes as the United States has warned of further sanctions on Iran-linked individuals and factions and has called on the Iraqi government to enforce state control over weapons.