Shafaq News- Baghdad

Argentina’s 3-1 win over Iraq at the World Cup for footballers of short stature in Morocco was changed to a 1-1 draw after Iraq challenged the eligibility of Argentina’s No. 20, Hussein Jalil, head of Iraq’s short stature committee, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Jalil said the ruling barred the player from the rest of the tournament. The draw takes Iraq to four points following its earlier win over Jordan.

The player was already on Argentina’s tournament roster but was absent when the team played its opening match. He arrived on the second day of competition and played against Iraq, prompting the Iraqi delegation to file a formal protest.

The international federation’s rules do not explicitly cover a registered player who has yet to join the team when it plays its opener, Jalil said. Iraq therefore cited the Argentine Football Association’s statutes and internal regulations, which govern the national team, and asked for the association’s rules on player accreditation and participation to apply throughout the tournament.

Morocco’s Nizar Benkattaba, the Middle East representative and head of the Afro-Asian federation, backed Iraq’s protest, along with Egypt’s Youssef Al-Rawi, who represents the Arab countries, and the managers of the Brazilian and US teams, according to Jalil. Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Japan, and Colombia opposed Iraq’s protest and proposed a 1-1 draw and a ban on No. 20 for the remaining matches.