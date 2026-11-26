Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad's Central Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced 11 people to 15 years in prison each for smuggling oil to neighboring countries, according to a court document obtained by Shafaq News.

A security source told Shafaq News that those convicted belonged to an armed group led by fugitive Ahmed Abdul Wahid Shaya, which smuggled oil by boat from Basra province to neighboring countries in coordination with local smuggling networks, adding that the crackdown has led to several arrests and the seizure of boats used in the smuggling, while authorities continue to pursue its remaining members and their collaborators over smuggling, extortion and threats.

Iraq's National Security Service arrested Shaya in Basra in February 2023 on warrants for crimes including murder, terrorism, and offenses against state security. A year later, he escaped from a Basra police station while being taken to hospital, prompting the Interior Ministry to open an investigation and pursue both him and an officer accused of helping him flee.

In recent weeks, authorities have uncovered pipeline tapping between Dhi Qar and Basra, suspected smuggling sites in Jurf Al-Sakhr in northern Babil province, and fuel smuggling in Iraq's territorial waters. Nineveh Criminal Court also sentenced two members of Iraq’s Energy Police to seven years in prison each for their involvement in oil smuggling.

The Federal Commission of Integrity registered 152 criminal cases and 76 reports related to suspected oil smuggling between 2024 and 2026. Of the criminal cases, 53 remain under investigation, while 11 have been referred to court.

Economic expert Ahmed Saddam estimated Iraq's annual losses from oil smuggling at about $2 billion, with around 60,000 barrels smuggled daily.