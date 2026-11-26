Shafaq News- Baghdad

Senior Iraqi political leaders, including prominent figures from the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) and Kurdish parties, are expected to attend a meeting called by Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan to discuss a constitutional solution to the dispute between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), a political source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The meeting will bring together President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi, and Zaidan, alongside State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri, National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani.

The source said that several proposals are under consideration to resolve the dispute between Baghdad and Erbil, most of which are based on constitutional provisions. One proposal involves reviewing maps of Iraq's northern borders with neighboring countries to address the ownership of border crossings and the authorities responsible for administering them under the Constitution.

“The political atmosphere is reportedly moving toward de-escalation and resolving outstanding disputes while safeguarding Iraqis' rights to the country's natural resources,” the source said, adding that there is also momentum toward passing an oil and gas law in the near future to regulate authorities and prevent future disputes or conflicting interpretations of the law.