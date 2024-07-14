Coordination Framework's ultimatum: nominate Iraq's new Parliament president by July 20

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) scheduled July 20 as the deadline to nominate a new president for the Iraqi Parliament, following the conclusion of Ashura ceremonies.

The CF leader, Ayid Al-Hilali, told Shafaq News Agency, "If Sunni political forces fail to reach an agreement, the Speaker of Parliament's election will proceed during the first session of the legislative term. The decision will be left to the representatives, and the candidate with the most votes will become the new president," emphasizing that "there will be no delay; the CF aims to resolve the issue promptly, as it has hampered legislative and oversight work."

On November 14, 2023, the Federal Supreme Court decided to terminate the membership of Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. Subsequently, on November 21, 2023, the Iraqi Parliament officially revoked his membership.

Two extraordinary sessions on January 13 and March 24 aimed to elect a new Speaker but were adjourned due to verbal altercations within the council hall. As of now, the parliamentary council has yet to resolve the issue, resulting in a deadlock that has stalled the enactment of critical legislation.

According to the High Electoral Commission, in the 2021 elections, the Taqadum Party, led by Mohammed al-Halbousi, secured 37 seats; however, Al-Halbousi says that his Movement bloc comprises more than 40 members, so he has the right to nominate the new Speaker.