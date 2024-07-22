CF to hold an urgent meeting on Government formation and House Presidency crisis

Shafaq News/ Amer Al-Fayez, a leading figure in the Coordination Framework (CF), announced plans for an important meeting on Monday to discuss key issues.

The Coordination Framework consists of all Shiite forces except for the Sadrist Movement. The coalition has the largest bloc in the Iraqi Parliament.

Al-Fayez told Shafaq News Agency that "the CF will hold a Key session this evening with all its leaders and the Prime Minister. They will discuss resolving the House of Representatives presidency issue and seeking legal solutions to the ongoing crisis."

In this context, he pointed out that "the CF meeting will address forming the Diyala and Kirkuk governments and expediting the issue. It will also evaluate provincial councils and local government performance, as well as the work of governors."

Recently, Iraqi politics has faced some hurdles. The position of Speaker of the House has remained unfilled since November 2023. Additionally, the formation of local governments in Diyala and Kirkuk governorates has been delayed. These situations have created some uncertainty within the Iraqi political landscape.