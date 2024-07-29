CF Meeting to tackle key issues, address Speaker of the House stalemate

Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, the Coordination Framework (CF), including the Shiite forces in Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s government, is scheduled to hold a meeting with all its leaders to discuss important political issues.

A CF leader told Shafaq News Agency that “the upcoming meeting will address the Speaker of the House position, set a date for the presidential election session, discuss forming local governments in Diyala and Kirkuk, and review the situation regarding the Turkish incursion into Iraqi.”

Despite more than eight months passing, Sunni political factions have still not agreed on a successor to Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi. This ongoing issue has resulted in five unsuccessful attempts to resolve it, with continued divisions between supporters of al-Mashhadani and Salem al-Issawi, representing other Sunni factions (al-Siyada and the al-Azm and al-Hasm alliances.)

Lately, the Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna al-Samarrai, cautioned Shia forces against hindering the election of a new Parliament Speaker. Alliance leader Haidar al-Mulla condemned attempts to achieve Sunni-Sunni consensus as "a delay tactic," arguing that such consensus has never been reached in selecting any of Iraq's three major presidential roles.