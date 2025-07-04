PM al-Sudani navigates Syria relations despite domestic tensions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani is pursuing a cautious diplomatic strategy following the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last winter, engaging with Syria’s transitional leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, despite tensions within Iraq’s ruling Shiite Coordination Framework.

According to the British website Amwaj, several Iran-backed Shiite factions in Baghdad have voiced concerns about the growing influence of Sunni Islamist parties under al-Sharaa. Still, al-Sudani is pressing ahead, aligning with Gulf and Turkish initiatives to foster regional reconciliation.

Analysts interpret al-Sudani’s outreach as an attempt to elevate Iraq’s diplomatic profile by balancing Gulf, Iranian, and Turkish interests.

Meanwhile, Tehran appears willing to maintain a pragmatic relationship with al-Sharaa to preserve its regional foothold, indirectly giving al-Sudani more flexibility at home and abroad in a shifting and unpredictable landscape.

