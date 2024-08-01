Political hurdles block Al-Sudani's ministerial reshuffle, CF leader explains

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a leader in the Coordination Framework (CF) that brings together the Shiite political forces explained why PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani couldn't carry out a recent ministerial reshuffle.

Leader Hassan Fadaam told Shafaq News Agency, "PM Al-Sudani wanted to make ministerial changes, but the political situation, desire for stability, and unresolved parliamentary presidency issue prevented it."

Fadaam further stated, "The CF supports Al-Sudani's proposals to strengthen the government's service role and backs his efforts in governance, service provision, fighting corruption, and maintaining security and political stability. However, certain political circumstances prevented him from making changes."

On March 11, the Parliamentary Federal Strategic Planning and Service Committee announced the upcoming ministerial reshuffle by Al-Sudani and explained the reasons behind it.

Since becoming Prime Minister, Al-Sudani has implemented numerous administrative changes across various ministries and state institutions. In December 2022, he set a six-month period to evaluate the government's work according to its approved program. This evaluation covers ministers, undersecretaries, governors, advisors, and general directors, with the latter group being assessed after three months.