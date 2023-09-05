Thousands protest in Duhok over Kurdish rights and budget delays

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Duhok to protest the Iraqi government's policies regarding the rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region. This includes concerns about the monthly salaries of public sector employees and workers and allocating the Kurdish share in the country's general financial budget.

The protest took place at Nawroz Park in the center of Duhok Governorate, with citizens demanding the federal government in Baghdad to ensure the rights of the Kurdistan Region.

Unions and civil society organizations in the Governorate had called on citizens to participate in a peaceful gathering to advocate for the rights of employees, retirees, and Kurdistan's budget. Baghdad had not disbursed the Kurdistan's budget for over two months, causing economic strain.

Speaking on behalf of the unions and civil society organizations, Anas Sharif criticized Baghdad for "cutting off the basic sources of livelihood for the people of the Kurdistan Region." He described the federal government as lacking belief in democratic principles and genuine partnership, accusing it of dealing unfairly with various segments of the Kurdish population, including children, the elderly, the disabled, and employees, by depriving them of their constitutional rights and entitlements, such as salaries.

Sharif called upon unions and organizations to convene a peaceful and civil gathering at Newroz Park in the center of Dohuk Governorate to demand their legitimate rights and condemn the delay in financial disbursements to the Kurdistan Region by reading a protest statement.