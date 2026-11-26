Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraqi security forces on Thursday arrested Atheer Al-Fatlawi, head of maintenance for irrigation and drainage projects in Najaf province, over a recently uncovered oil smuggling case in the Al-Haidariya subdistrict, a security source told Shafaq News.

The Supreme Judicial Council announced on Saturday it had dismantled a smuggling network in the province involving a local official, his brother and eight members of the security forces, most of them officers. That evening, a joint security force entered Najaf to carry out arrest warrants against Mohammed Al-Hassnawi, chairman of the provincial council's energy committee, and his brother, MP Abdul Hadi Al-Hassnawi. Their elder brother, Sheikh Hussein Ali Al-Hassnawi, leader of the Bani Hassan tribe, turned himself in. The tribe has rejected the allegations against him.

Najaf hosts a pumping station on Iraq's strategic pipeline carrying crude from Basra north to Kirkuk. Investigators found that the line had been tapped and linked to a farm in the province through an underground pipe stretching about 1.5 kilometers, a source told Shafaq News earlier this week. Abdul Hadi Al-Hassnawi has since claimed the breach lies on land belonging to the armed group Harakat Al-Nujaba, which has denied owning the land and filed a defamation complaint against him.

The case is part of a wider crackdown on oil smuggling. On Wednesday, a court in Nineveh jailed two Energy Police members for seven years, and the oil minister named an interim head for the state-run Oil Pipelines Company to replace its suspended director.