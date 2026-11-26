Shafaq News- Basra

The Iraqi Navy seized two foreign tugboats that had violated Iraq's territorial waters and were suspected of fuel smuggling, the Navy Command said on Thursday.

Two Defender fast boats from the Umm Qasr naval base, backed by a patrol boat, intercepted the vessels during an inspection of ships and suspicious areas in Iraqi waters, according to a statement. Their eight crew members included Iraqis and foreign nationals.

Inspectors found quantities of gasoil on board, along with equipment suspected of being used for fuel smuggling. The tugboats were taken to a berth used by the force protecting Grand Al-Faw Port, where they are being held pending further legal procedures, and their crews were handed over to Al-Faw police.