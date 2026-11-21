Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A committee formed by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to investigate oil smuggling from Kirkuk has completed its fieldwork and will submit a final report that confirms smuggling took place, a source familiar with the investigation told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Over the past several days, investigators visited oil sites and transport routes, including the Safia field on the edge of Nineveh province and locations in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. They also traced suspected oil-smuggling routes toward Syria and Iran to verify the quantities involved and the routes used.

The committee is preparing a final report that, according to the source, confirms smuggling took place and identifies negligence and complicity by several government officials.

Investigators began inspection in Kirkuk on November 16, then moved to Al-Sulaymaniyah, while a second team went to Nineveh. Their work focused on two alleged smuggling routes: one through Iran toward Afghanistan and another into Syria through the Rabia border crossing.

Earlier today, Iraqi authorities detained three officers, including an Energy Police battalion commander, after security forces found two pipelines allegedly used for oil smuggling on farms in Al-Haydariyah, northern Najaf.

The inquiry followed a separate government investigation into oil smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhr (Jurf al-Nasr) in northern Babil province. After reviewing those findings on November 14, Al-Zaidi dismissed nine security, military, and government officials and ordered suspects implicated in the smuggling to be referred to the judiciary.