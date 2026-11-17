Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi security forces raided approximately 15 sites suspected of oil smuggling and black-market fuel trading in Nineveh province on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The operation, led by the Mosul district administrator, involved the Iraqi Operations Command, police, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). It covered sites in Kokjali, east of Mosul, and other locations on the city's western outskirts, some of which the source said were controlled by influential figures involved in oil smuggling and the illegal sale of gasoil residues.

The raids followed a separate investigation into oil smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, south of Baghdad. After receiving findings confirming smuggling activities and identifying oil-refining facilities, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered suspects referred to the judiciary and removed several senior security, military, and administrative officials from their posts. Meanwhile, an Iraqi investigative committee traveled from Kirkuk to Al-Sulaymaniyah on Monday to continue inquiries into suspected oil smuggling, sources told Shafaq News.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission recorded 228 criminal cases and reports involving suspected oil smuggling between 2024 and 2026.