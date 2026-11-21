Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces advanced near the villages of Breiqa and Bir Ajam in southern Syria’s Quneitra province on Saturday and set up a checkpoint on Al-Kassarat Road between Ain Al-Bayda and Jubata Al-Khashab, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The correspondent said troops set up the checkpoint after an incursion in the area. The number of vehicles involved in the two incursions near Breiqa and Bir Ajam remained unclear. On November 1, a Shafaq News correspondent reported that Israeli troops had stopped and searched passersby at a temporary checkpoint on the same road.

Read more: Israeli incursions cut Syrian villagers off from their land

Earlier today, Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa, the correspondent reported. On November 20, an Israeli force of three tanks advanced west of Saida Al-Hanout in southern Quneitra.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented 97 Israeli incursions across southern Syria from November 1 through 20. The incursions were concentrated in rural Quneitra and extended to parts of Daraa and the Damascus countryside. In Quneitra province alone, the provincial media directorate recorded 125 incursions in October and 55 occasions when Israeli troops set up checkpoints, according to the Syrian state news agency (SANA).

The area lies near the separation zone in the Golan, which UN peacekeepers monitor under the 1974 disengagement agreement. The Al-Salam highway is a main route between rural Quneitra and Damascus. At its Quneitra end, the highway meets the road between Khan Arnaba and Jaba, and Breiqa and Bir Ajam lie south of that junction.