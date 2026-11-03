Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces entered Syria’s southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra on Tuesday, firing toward unoccupied land in western Daraa and detaining a civilian in southern Quneitra, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Three Israeli military vehicles crossed through the Abu Al-Ghaithar gate and advanced along the Abu Omar stream road toward Wadi Al-Raqqad, where troops took positions inside a former United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) building, fired toward an unoccupied area, and withdrew along the same route into Israeli-occupied territory.

In Quneitra, a five-vehicle Israeli patrol entered Al-Asbah village before dawn from the Tel Ahmar Al-Gharbi base and detained a civilian, the correspondent said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented further Israeli military activity in both provinces, including a temporary checkpoint on the Ein Al-Bayda–Jubata Al-Khashab road in northern Quneitra, where troops searched passersby without making arrests, and aircraft believed to be Israeli flying over Daraa. The Observatory also confirmed the release of a child from Mazraat Al-Fityan, near Kodana village in Quneitra, after two days in Israeli custody, although the circumstances of his detention and release remain unclear.

#المرصد_السوري بعد احتجاز دام يومان .. الإفراج عن طفل من أبناء مزرعة الفتيان بريف #القنيطرة https://t.co/9bXdBIjg4W — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 3, 2026

Sijil Center, which monitors Israeli military activity in Syria, recorded 395 incidents in October, the highest monthly total this year and a 41.1% increase from September’s 280. These included 126 ground incursions, 115 aircraft flights, 44 temporary checkpoints, 36 raids, and 30 detentions, with two civilian deaths attributed to Israeli forces.

Quneitra accounted for 285 incidents, followed by Daraa with 74, Rural Damascus (Rif Dimashq) with 29, and Damascus with seven.

Since December 8, 2024, the center has documented at least 38 civilian deaths and 287 detentions linked to Israeli operations in southern Syria. As of the end of October, 36 detainees remained in custody, along with five Syrians held since before December 8, 2024.