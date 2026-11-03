Shafaq News- Tehran

The United States' response to Iran's demands was "not convincing," Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, said on Tuesday, insisting that Washington must fully address Tehran's seven conditions before the Strait of Hormuz can reopen.

Rezaei called on the United States to respond to Iran's seven conditions "completely and explicitly" and take steps to implement them, adding that this was the only way to reopen the strategic waterway.

پاسخ آمریکا به حقوق و مطالبات ایران قانع‌کننده نبود و آن‌ها باید کامل و صریح هفت شرط ایران را پاسخ داده و به آن عمل کنند؛ تنها در این صورت تنگه هرمز باز خواهد شد. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) November 3, 2026

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said a ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, was a fundamental condition for any agreement.

Baqaei added that Qatar continues its mediation efforts “by conveying the positions of both Tehran and Washington,” noting that “regional security could not be restored without meeting Iran’s legitimate and reasonable demands.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said renewed fighting between the two countries would serve no one's interests, as diplomatic efforts intensified to prevent another escalation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had struck air defense equipment on Iran's Qeshm Island, following US media reports of overnight strikes between Monday and Tuesday. The island is located in the Strait of Hormuz.