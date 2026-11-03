Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi met on Tuesday with the head and members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary bloc to discuss the 2027 federal budget bill and salaries in the Kurdistan Region.

The prime minister's media office said the meeting addressed several issues of mutual interest, particularly public services, relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and provisions of the draft 2027 federal budget.

Al-Zaidi said the government had managed to address several challenges over recent months despite complex economic and international circumstances.

He stressed the government's commitment to continuing anti-corruption efforts, pursuing those involved, cutting off sources of corruption, and addressing economic challenges by developing non-oil revenues and increasing their contribution to state income.

He also highlighted plans to increase oil production to strengthen state revenues and support development efforts.

For his part, KDP parliamentary bloc leader Shakhawan Abdullah expressed the bloc's support for the government's efforts and reform policies across various sectors.

He also said the Kurdistan Region was keen to uphold the constitution and laws in a way that ensures social justice.

Earlier on Tuesday, a government source told Shafaq News that the Iraqi Council of Ministers would hold an extraordinary session next Saturday, chaired by al-Zaidi, to vote on the draft 2027 federal budget law.

The Finance Ministry submitted the draft budget to the Ministerial Council for the Economy on September 27, following the completion of its preparation. The council subsequently approved the draft and referred it to the Council of Ministers.

On October 4, the parliamentary Finance Committee decided to host Finance Minister Faleh Sari to discuss budget priorities and the timetable for submitting the draft to parliament.

The committee also expressed dissatisfaction over not having been consulted in advance or given access to the draft legislation and its provisions.