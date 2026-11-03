Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi special forces deployed across several streets and neighborhoods in Kirkuk on Tuesday during protests over private generator fees, while police said the dispute had been resolved following understandings on fuel supplies and operating hours.

A security source told Shafaq News that special forces had been deployed in several parts of Kirkuk following protests over the pricing of private generator subscriptions.

Kirkuk Police Chief Major General Fattah al-Khafaji told Shafaq News that security forces respected the right to peaceful protest but would not allow roadblocks, attacks on citizens or damage to public property, citing their impact on traffic and residents' freedom of movement. He said security forces were responsible for protecting demonstrators and residents while preventing violations of the law.

Protesters blocked major roads and intersections in central Kirkuk through Monday evening, burning tires and placing concrete blocks on roads, disrupting traffic and closing several key streets.

On Monday, the Kirkuk Provincial Council set the monthly private generator fee at 13,000 dinars (about $7.75) per ampere through the end of November, as part of measures to regulate generator operations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kirkuk Governor Mohammed Samaan Agha urged protesters to end their demonstrations, blaming the crisis on reduced electricity supplies from the national grid and lower diesel allocations to the province rather than shortcomings in the local administration.