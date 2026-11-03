Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A government committee will visit Iraq's Kirkuk province on Nov. 4 to examine the electricity crisis and seek solutions, Governor Mohammed Samaan Agha said on Tuesday, urging residents to end protests over private generator fees.

On Nov. 2, the Kirkuk Provincial Council capped monthly generator fees at 13,000 IQD ($8.55) per ampere through November, following protests over an earlier increase from 14,000 IQD ($9.21) to 18,000 IQD ($11.84). Generator owners subsequently shut down their units in opposition to the reduced rate, while residents continued demanding lower charges. Protesters then blocked major roads and intersections in central Kirkuk with burning tires and concrete blocks, disrupting traffic.

Agha blamed the crisis on fewer hours of electricity from the national grid and reduced diesel allocations, rejecting claims that the local administration was responsible. The regional crisis, he said, drove commercial diesel prices to 260,000 IQD ($171) per barrel, compared with 117,000 IQD ($77) under former governor Rebwar Taha and 50,000 IQD ($33) under Rakan Al-Jubouri.

Kirkuk previously received free or subsidized diesel, substantial financial support, and an additional 150 megawatts of electricity from investor Ahmed Ismail, Agha explained. He also argued that providing free diesel could keep generator fees at 3,000 IQD ($1.97) per ampere.

According to the governor, protesters' demands reached Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and the generator pricing issue could be referred to Iraq's Commission of Integrity. He acknowledged residents' right to protest but urged them to avoid damaging property or confronting security forces.

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