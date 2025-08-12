Kirkuk power plants produce +900 MW after nationwide blackout

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Power stations in Kirkuk are currently producing a combined output of around 915 megawatts, according to an official in the province’s electricity sector on Tuesday.

The source reported that the Taza power plant generates about 515 megawatts, while the Dibis plant produces roughly 250 megawatts, and the Mullah Abdullah plant generates 150 megawatts, noting that high-level directives had been issued to the production directorate to boost supply to several southern provinces following the nationwide blackout on August 11.

Additionally, several areas in Kirkuk province experienced power outages on Tuesday after a resident’s water well drilling damaged main feeders.

The Spokesperson for the Kirkuk Electricity Distribution Directorate, Ghassan al-Radwani, stated to Shafaq News that repair crews immediately began work to fix the technical faults on several distribution lines, restoring a large portion of service, affirming that efforts are ongoing to fully restore power in the coming hours.

The incident came just one day after Iraq suffered a nationwide electricity blackout affecting most provinces, caused by the sudden shutdown of several generation units. The Ministry of Electricity has since begun gradually restarting the plants.