Darkness descends: Protests intensify over Iraq's power shortages

Shafaq News/ On Monday, protests intensified across southern Iraq as residents blocked roads with burning tires to denounce worsening electricity shortages amid rising summer temperatures.

Shafaq News correspondents reported evening unrest in al-Diwaniyah’s Ghammas and al-Sudoor al-Arbaa districts, where demonstrators shut down major roads in response to power cuts that have reduced supply to roughly 9 hours per day, with outages lasting up to 14.

Meanwhile in Babil, service levels also declined, fueling public anger over frequent disruptions and what locals described as ongoing government inaction, following similar protests in Najaf.