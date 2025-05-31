Electricity in the coffin: Iraqis protest power outages

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, dozens of residents in Najaf staged a protest over escalating electricity shortages, as soaring temperatures strain Iraq’s already fragile power infrastructure.

Participants urged authorities to restore power, raising a coffin labeled “electricity” in a symbolic condemnation of the collapse in service provision, according to the Shafaq News correspondent.

The protest ended without incident, following similar demonstrations in other provinces, including Basra and Dhi Qar.

The Ministry of Electricity blamed the disruptions on fuel shortages, overdue maintenance, and excessive consumption, and announced emergency measures to stabilize production and improve grid performance.

Despite over $60 billion in investment since 2003, Iraq’s national power system remains crippled by outdated infrastructure, mismanagement, and insufficient generation capacity, forcing millions to rely on private generators.