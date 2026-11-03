Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s National Security Service arrested the head of the Darman customs checkpoint on the Kirkuk–Erbil road and his assistant on Tuesday over alleged violations at the checkpoint, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the violations involved operations at the checkpoint, without specifying their nature. Both suspects were transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

On October 29, lawmaker Zuhair Shahid Abdullah al-Fatlawi said Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity had arrested Sinan Mohammed Hanash Mahmoud, a former assistant director of customs at the Trebil border crossing with Jordan.

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