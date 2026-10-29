Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity has arrested Sinan Mohammed Hanash Mahmoud, a former assistant director of customs at the Trebil border crossing with Jordan, as part of the "Where Did You Get This?" campaign against illicit enrichment, lawmaker Zuhair Shahid Abdullah al-Fatlawi said on Thursday.

The suspect had been convicted in 2023, al-Fatlawi said in a statement. He allegedly accumulated unexplained wealth of 37.88 billion dinars (about $24.9 million) in addition to real estate, according to the lawmaker.

His son allegedly owns a private hospital, a commercial building and other properties abroad, is a partner in a trading company, and holds deposits of 9 billion dinars (about $5.9 million) in Jordan's Bank al Etihad and Housing Bank, al-Fatlawi said.

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