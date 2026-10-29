Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network capacity increased by 41.2% in 2025, reaching 4.8574 million lines compared with 3.4396 million in 2024, according to the country’s 2025 Telecommunications and Postal Statistics Report.

Issued by the Commission of Statistics and GIS’s Transport and Communications Statistics Directorate, the report ranked Baghdad highest in FTTH penetration, at 21.2 lines per 100 people, followed by Kirkuk at 18.1 and Maysan at 14.5. The national average, excluding Iraqi Kurdistan, stood at 12.3.

Mobile phone subscriptions totaled 41.9 million nationwide, equivalent to 90.8 per 100 people, including Iraqi Kurdistan but excluding Korek Telecom.

The report said mobile internet subscriptions reached 24 million, also excluding Korek Telecom, while the General Company for Communications and Informatics (Al-Nakheel) registered 526,000 active wireless telephone subscribers.

In the postal sector, the number of post offices remained unchanged at 277, while international parcel traffic totaled 9,578 shipments, comprising 7,274 incoming and 2,304 outgoing parcels.

Postal savings account holders, however, fell by 11.1%, from 81,000 in 2024 to 72,000 in 2025.