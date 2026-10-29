Iraq concludes Asian Archery Championship with three bronzes
2026-10-29T14:16:01+00:00
Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah
Iraq’s national archery team concluded the Asian Archery Championship in Al-Sulaymaniyah with three bronze medals after finishing third in the men’s 70-meter recurve team event on Thursday.
Abdullah Saad, Samir Adel, and Mohammed Jassim secured Iraq’s final medal of the tournament, held at the University of Al-Sulaymaniyah.
On Wednesday, Fatima Saad and Ishaq Ibrahim claimed bronze in the 50-meter mixed-team compound event, adding to an earlier bronze won by Iraq’s men’s compound team.