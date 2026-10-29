Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

An estimated 500 to 600 participants, including doctors and medical specialists from Iraq, neighboring countries, and Europe, are attending a two-day conference on plastic surgery and dermatology that opened in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday.

Plastic surgery specialist Dr. Sivan Faruq told Shafaq News that the event, officially titled the Art of Aesthetics Summit 2026, includes scientific lectures, training workshops, and practical masterclasses on advances in cosmetic procedures and dermatological treatments, alongside an exhibition of medical equipment, products, and technologies.

“Hundreds of doctors from across Iraq are taking part, alongside specialists from neighboring countries and several European nations. Some are delivering specialist lectures, while others are attending to learn about the latest developments in the field,” Faruq noted.

The conference concludes on Friday, with final attendance figures expected afterward.