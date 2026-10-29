Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi has assumed the duties of head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service at a lower administrative level, government spokesman Sabah al-Numan announced on Thursday.

In a statement, al-Numan said the move followed directives from al-Zaidi, who visited the agency's headquarters earlier in the day.

Al-Zaidi assumed the duties in light of current challenges and alongside a plan to complete the restoration of Iraqi sovereignty, al-Numan added.