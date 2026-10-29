Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi stressed on Thursday that the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) must be kept free from quota-sharing along party, factional, and sectarian lines.

According to a statement from the prime minister's media office, al-Zaidi made the remarks during a visit to the Service's headquarters, where he met with its leadership and officers.

Al-Zaidi affirmed his full support for the Service, pledging to provide all the resources it needs, working to develop and upgrade it “in accordance with the latest scientific nd technical methods.”

Al-Zaidi also stressed the need to make every effort to defend the country and protect its security and stability, noting that the crises and wars affecting the region require intensified security efforts across all fields.

On Monday, al-Zaidi issued an order ending Hamid al-Shatri's assignment as head of the INIS. Al-Shatri was appointed to the post in December 2024, during the government of former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.