PM Al-Sudani officially appoints a new head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, appointed Hamid Al-Shatri as the new head of the National Intelligence Service (INIS).

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the decision is part of the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and ensure the stability of Iraq. “Al-Shatri's extensive experience and distinguished performance in the security sector as key factors behind the appointment”, it noted.

On Wednesday, a security source told Shafaq News that PM Al-Sudani has appointed Al-Shatri, the former head of the National Security Service, as head of the Intelligence Service.

Al-Sudani has also reappointed Omar Al-Waeli as head of the Border Ports Authority after being suspended from the position, the source revealed.