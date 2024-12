Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, has appointed intelligence chiefs, a security source reported.

According to the source, Al-Sudani has appointed Hamid Al-Shatri, the former head of the National Security Service, as head of the Intelligence Service.

Al-Sudani has also reappointed Omar Al-Waeli as head of the Border Ports Authority after being suspended from the position.