EXCLUSIVE: Why is Iraq's Intelligence Head in Syria? Source explains

Shafaq News/ Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) Head Hamid Al-Shatri's visit to Damascus aims to affirm Iraq's stance on “preventing” Iraqi armed factions from intervening in Syria, under two conditions, a well-informed government source revealed on Thursday.

Earlier today, a high-level delegation from the INIS, led by Al-Shatri, arrived at the People's Palace in Damascus to meet with the new Syrian administration.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News, "Al-Shatri's meeting with Syria's new administration aims to reaffirm Iraq's commitment to non-interference in Syria's internal affairs,” adding, “The Iraqi government will prevent the Iraqi armed factions from intervening in Syria, provided that armed groups within Syria stay away from Iraq and the borders are effectively secured on Syria's side.”

"The Iraqi government and various political factions are especially focused on ensuring Syria's security and stability,” the source pointed out. “The Iraqi delegation is expected to discuss a range of shared interests, including safeguarding the security of all Syrian communities, particularly minorities, while protecting the rights of the Shia community and respecting its symbols.”

Addressing the ISIS issue, the source noted that Al-Shatri will inform the new Syrian administration of Iraq's "genuine concern" regarding the potential escape or smuggling of ISIS members from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prisons near the Iraqi border. The security and military coordination between Iraq and the Syrian Ministry of Defense, which is set to be restructured by the new Syrian administration, will also be discussed.

“The delegation is also expected to share Iraq's security expertise and measures for ensuring stability,” he added.

The government source further emphasized that Iraq's engagement with the new Syrian administration follows "international pressures, particularly from the United States, which urged Baghdad to establish communication with Damascus and align with the recent changes there, as other regional countries have done.”